KTM unveils new colour options for RC and Adventure ranges

The 2024 KTM 390 Adventure boasts of two new colour options, Gray and White package, even as the a classic Orange and Black combination remains a mainstay.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 5 March 2024, 03:54 PM

Pune: Motorcycle brand KTM on Tuesday announced the introduction of array of new colours across its 2024 KTM RC and 2024 KTM Adventure lineups.

KTM Adventure Range

In a press release, KTM stated that the 2024 KTM 250 Adventure features an all-new Lunar Grey colour option. The new shade complements the 250 Adventure’s sharp lines and rugged design. Adding to its arsenal, the 2024 KTM 390 Adventure boasts of two new colour options, Gray and White package, even as the a classic Orange and Black combination remains a mainstay.

Continuing to blend all-road capability with reliability, the 2024 KTM 390 Adventure carries forward impressive features, including adventure-ready 19” front and 17” rear cast wheels and the proven 373.2 cc powerplant pumping out 44 hp and 37 Nm of torque.

The 2024 KTM RC Range

The 2024 KTM RC 390 is now available in a scorching KTM Factory Racing Orange colorway. It’s the perfect match for the RC 390’s aggressive stance and razor-sharp handling, the release said.

The KTM RC 125 and RC 200 range will offer two electrifying new colourways: Black and Blue. Both colourways are finished with KTM’s renowned attention to detail, ensuring these RCs are ready to turn heads and dominate the asphalt.

Both the 2024 KTM ADVENTURE 390 X and Spoke wheel versions will carry over unchanged for the 2024 model year, ensuring that you can experience the same thrilling performance and versatility you know and love.

Sumeet Narang, President (Probiking), Bajaj Auto Ltd. said, ” We are excited to unveil new colour options for our existing models, tailored for adventure touring and speed race machine enthusiasts and dreamers alike.”