KTM adventure trail held in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 07:08 PM, Tue - 9 August 22

KTM conducts Adventure Trail in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Aimed at introducing KTM owners to adventure biking through single-day rides during which they can explore exciting trails, the KTM Adventure Trails was held in Hyderabad.

From KTM Hitech City to Octopus Lake, with the owners getting an opportunity to experience a hands-on session on crucial off-roading essentials like vision, body control, bike controls.

These nature trails have been selected and curated by KTM experts to provide a wholesome riding experience and to impart knowledge on basic riding techniques for navigating all kinds of terrain, a press release said. KTM Adventure Trails are organised exclusively for KTM Adventure owners, and customers who wish to enrol can reach out to their respective dealerships as per the schedule.

Sumeet Narang, President (Probiking) at Bajaj Auto said, “The KTM Adventure Trails are a great starting point for new Adventure motorcycle owners stepping into the world of adventure motorcycling.”