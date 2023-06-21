KTR appeals to the people to support BRS, inaugurates Karimnagar Cable Bridge

Karimnagar was in the front row in the development. So, it was the responsibility of the people to support the leader as well as government working for their welfare, said KTR

By Telangana Today Updated On - 11:37 PM, Wed - 21 June 23

Photo: Twitter

Karimnagar: IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao appealed to the people to support the BRS government which was working for the development and welfare of the people.

The State was going ahead on all fronts under the leadership of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao. Moreover, Karimnagar was in the front row in the development. So, it was the responsibility of the people to support the leader as well as government working for their welfare.

Speaking after inaugurating the cable bridge constructed across the Manair river downstream of Lower Manair Dam ok the outskirts of Karimangar town on Wednesday, the Minister said that the face of the Karimnagar town was going to change a lot once the ongoing Manair River Front Project was completed. Not only the cable bridge area, the 180 kilometre stretch of Manair river right from Upper manair in Rajanna-Sircilla district to Manthai in Peddapalli district would appear as a perennial river.

1.5 crore acres of lands were getting irrigable water with the construction of Kaleshwaram lift irrigation project.

Stating that Karimnagar was developed on all fronts under the leadership of BC Welfare Minister Gangula Kamalakar, Rama Rao asked the public to support him in the next elections.