KTR appreciates Ashok Kumar for his book ‘Gundelo Vana’

By | Published: 12:01 am

Rajanna-Sircilla: Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao complimented Peddinti Ashok Kumar, a writer from the district, for his new book ‘Gundelo Vana’ which will be released soon. A government teacher and writer, Ashok Kumar wrote the book and presented a copy to Rama Rao.

The Minister responded to the book on his twitter handle. “I read some stories from the book ‘Gundelo Vaana’. I was really moved by these great stories which record our history and societal changes over two decades. Peddinti Ashok Kumar has presented Telangana’s rural life through his stories. Congrats, brother,” Rama Rao said.