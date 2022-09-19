KTR asks KBR Park authorities to allow children take peacock feathers

The child collected peacock feathers that were on the ground which, however, park officials took back citing rules related to the Forest Act.

Hyderabad: Apart from being an excellent lung space in the heart of the city, Kasu Brahmananda Reddy (KBR) National Park is known for its peacock population.

The park was recently in the news after the mother of a young boy wrote a heartfelt letter to IT Minister KT Rama Rao. According to reports, the five-year-old boy and his mother visited KBR Park recently. The child collected peacock feathers that were on the ground which, however, park officials took back citing rules related to the Forest Act.

The hunting and killing of the peacock, India’s national bird, is prohibited by law. According to the Indian Forest Act of 1972, those found guilty under this law can be jailed for up to seven years in addition to a penalty. However, possession of feathers that are certified to be naturally shed is not against the law.

Reacting to the letter, the Minister requested the park authorities to make an exemption for children.

“This letter from the mother of a young child was touching. Since Peacock is the national bird, rules are strict about carrying peacock feathers under Wildlife Protection Act. I request the KBR park authorities to make an exemption ONLY for kids when they are carrying feathers,” (sic) he tweeted.

Other users on the micro-blogging site also reacted affirmatively. “She or her child didn’t harm the bird, they didn’t pluck the feather from its body, it’s natural that the peacock’s feathers fall. All the fallen feathers are useless so it is better to be gifted to the visiting children, or they can sell them out for a nominal price,” wrote one user.

The park officials were yet to respond when reports last came in.

