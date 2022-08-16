KTR asks PM Modi about past promises

16 August 22

File Photo

Hyderabad: Complimenting Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his grand goals for 2047, Industries Minister KT Rama Rao sought to know about the past promises made by the Prime Minister for August 15, 2022.

The Minister shared images of news reports about Prime Minister’s promises to double the farmers income by 2022, bullet trains operations by 2022, India’s economy to be five trillion dollar by 2022 and housing for every Indian by 2022, on Twitter.

He tweeted “New goals for 2047 is great. But what about your past promises for August 15, 2022 honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modiji? Nation wants to know”

The Minister further tweeted “Where is the accountability if you don’t even acknowledge your own targets and subsequent failures in accomplishing the same?”