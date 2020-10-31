KTR assures all help to rain-affected families

The complaints of some residents over the delay and non-receipt of financial aid have come to the notice of the government, the Minister said.

Hyderabad: Appealing to the residents not to get worried, Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao assured that the financial aid of Rs.10,000 would be extended to each of the rain-affected families.

The complaints of some residents over the delay and non-receipt of financial aid have come to the notice of the government, the Minister said. “If required, the exercise of distributing financial aid will be extended for few more days to ensure each family gets the aid,” said Rao.

Already, the GHMC officials have identified the affected families and the financial aid was distributed to many families, providing timely help. If any of the affected families were yet to get the financial aid, all measures would be taken to extend the same in the next few days, he said.

The Minister said Telangana government was committed to extend financial aid to each family. The Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has given specific instructions to ensure that each family gets financial aid, he said.

The Minister said he would review the financial aid distribution exercise with GHMC and other departments on Sunday and initiate measures accordingly.

