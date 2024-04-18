RS Praveen Kumar demands CM to step down

He demanded Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy to step down from the post and called for the Congress, which cannot guarantee for lives of marginalised sections, to quit Telangana.

18 April 2024

Hyderabad: BRS Nagarkurnool MP candidate RS Praveen Kumar lashed out at the State government for its negligence towards the tragic death of a student due to food poisoning at a social welfare residential school at Bhongir.

He said Revanth Reddy, who holds portfolios of both the Education and the Social Welfare departments, failed miserably to review the situation and initiate corrective measures, despite a series of deaths of students in social welfare residential educational institutions over the last two months.

In a statement on Thursday, Praveen Kumar said on April 9, a sixth class student Ch Prashant fell sick due to food poisoning. He said rather than a health supervisor, the teachers assigned a ninth class student to attend to him and ignored his condition for next five days.

They admitted him to a private hospital a day before he succumbed to food poisoning, while undergoing treatment. He observed that while the reverse osmosis (RO) plant meant to supply safe drinking water was broken, the school principal abstained from duty for the last six days.

“It is unfortunate that the children hailing from poor, middle-class and weaker sections are joining the Gurukul institutions due to lack of facilities at home, only to die due to poor conditions prevailing in these institutions. Witnessing the sorry state of affairs, other students have left for their homes,” he lamented.