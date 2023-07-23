Harish Rao unveils book on success of Mission Kakatiya in Warangal

Warangal: Health Minister T Harish Rao has unveiled a book shedding light on the remarkable success of “Mission Kakatiya,” an ambitious project undertaken by the State government.

The book, authored by Dr Banoth Rajitha, highlights the results of extensive research conducted in Warangal district from 2015 to 2021.

A research scholar in the Department of Sociology at Kakatiya University (KU), Warangal, Rajitha received accolades as she was awarded a PhD degree by KU for her thesis titled ‘Mission Kakatiya and Rural Development: A Sociological Study in Warangal District of Telangana State’ earlier this year.

The research conducted by Rajitha explored the critical issue of the siltation of tanks/ponds and its adverse effects on crop yields.

However, the findings also revealed that “Mission Kakatiya” successfully stabilized an impressive 10 lakh acres of land across the state, leading to a significant increase in crop cultivation.

During the book unveiling ceremony at Siddipet on Sunday, the Minister congratulated Dr Rajitha for her work and dedication to the project. Notably, Rajitha hails from a tribal family in Papaiahpally village of Venkatapur Mandal in Mulugu district.

According to the insightful research presented in her PhD thesis, “Mission Kakatiya,” a flagship programme spearheaded by the visionary leadership of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, has substantially boosted the income of small and marginal farmers in the State’s agricultural sector.

As part of her research, she further suggested that similar impactful programmes should be implemented nationwide to promote sustainable development in the agriculture sector, given that a significant proportion of India’s population still resides in rural areas.