KTR comes all guns blazing

Hyderabad: Kukatpally blushed a deep pink on Saturday, as enthusiastic crowds waving the TRS flag thronged the roadsides, vociferous with their support as TRS working president KT Rama Rao began his roadshow from the region, drumming up support for the party candidates for the GHMC polls slated to be held on December 1.

The roadshow, winding its way slowly through Kukatpally and Qutbullahpur, saw crowds cheering Rao with slogans and standing in rapt attention as the Minister spoke. Men and women of all ages applauded each achievement of the TRS government that Rao listed out, with the applause turning into a deafening roar as Rao fired one salvo after the other questioning the BJP on the obstacles it was raising for the city’s progress. One by one, Rao spelt out each developmental programme, initiative and achievement that Hyderabad had witnessed under the TRS government, which he said had spent a staggering Rs.67,000 crore for the city over the last six years.

From Basti Dawakhanas to white-topping roads to link roads, roads over and under bridges, flyovers and underpasses, Rao pointed out that apart from infrastructure, priority was accorded to women’s safety with the nationally acclaimed She Teams initiative.

The BJP’s leaders have nothing on their hands to face the public and ask for votes. “What work have they done for Hyderabad? The Central government has not spent a single paisa on Hyderabad in the last six years. Moreover, they are trying to disturb the law and order in the city,” he said.

Rao also questioned the BJP leaders on why they had gone to the Bhagyalakshmi Temple in the old city. “Is there no other temple in Hyderabad? They want to create unnecessary disturbances between different sections and that is why they went there,” he said, also calling out the BJP leaders for becoming laughing stock with their poll promises.

They were encouraging people to risk their lives and break the law apart from claiming that the GHMC would pay challans and at the same time, promising to extend financial assistance to flood-affected families when the BJP-led Central government had callously ignored Telangana’s plea for help.

“These are the same leaders who disrupted the distribution of the interim financial assistance of Rs.10,000 to citizens and now they are coming up with such promises,” he said, reminding the public that it was the TRS that stood by them during every natural calamity in the city.

