KTR asks Congress leaders to identify Revanth Reddy’s political leanings

By Telangana Today Updated On - 16 April 2024, 05:17 PM

BRS working president KT Rama Rao addresses cadres of the party in Adilabad on Tuesday

Adilabad: BRS working president KT Rama Rao on Tuesday dared Congress leaders to say which party Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy belonged to. Reiterating that Revanth Reddy would be the first to join the BJP after the Parliament elections, he asked the people to think whether the Chief Minister was a confidante of Rahul Gandhi or Narendra Modi.

Addressing a party meeting in Adilabad Parliament segment here, Rama Rao said every vote to the Congress would ultimately benefit the BJP. He regretted that reservations given to SCs and STs would be abrogated if the BJP came to power again.

“Is Modi a God for privatising public sector undertakings? Where has the proposed Bayyaram steel plant gone? Why is Cement Corporation of India’s sick unit in Adilabad not revived so far?” he asked.

Reiterating that the BRS would never topple the Congress-led State government, he asked Revanth Reddy to continue in the post for five years and to keep his poll promises. Ridiculing Revanth Reddy for calling Modi ‘Bade Bhai’, even while Rahul Gandhi was calling Modi ‘chor’, exposing the dual standards of the Congress, Rama Rao found fault with the government for claiming to have fulfilled jobs even without giving notifications.

The 32,000 jobs for which appointment letters were handed over by Revanth Reddy to candidates were originally recruited by the BRS government, he said, also rebuking the Congress for collecting a fee of Rs.200 from aspirants of TET.

Stating that the BRS had realised ideals of tribal legend Kumram Bheem by introducing various developmental programmes and welfare schemes covering tribals, Rama Rao said the Congress, which was responsible for the infamous Indervelli firing incident, did not even tender an apology to the tribals.