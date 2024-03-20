KTR criticises CM Revanth Reddy’s attitude towards farmers

He urged the State government to prioritise addressing farmers' grievances over visits to Delhi to meet the AICC leadership and strategies to gain political upmanship in the State.

By IANS Updated On - 20 March 2024, 12:38 PM

File photo of KT Rama Rao

Hyderabad: BRS working president KT Rama Rao criticised Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy‘s apparent neglect of farmers’ plight amidst unseasonal rains that destroyed crops to a large extent in Telangana. In the wake of recent unseasonal rains and hailstorms across the State, Rama Rao questioned the Chief Minister’s lack of empathy towards farmers who are facing adversities, whether it be drought or hailstorms.

He said the new Congress government was ignoring the crop losses that could lead to rise in farmer’ suicides in the State.

The BRS working president highlighted the disconnect between political maneuvering and genuine governance, lamenting the lack of focus on crop damage and agricultural support amidst efforts to achieve political goals.

He called for sustained attention and action to alleviate farmers’ suffering. “Is your Praja Palana (people’s governance) only about politics? Don’t you have any compassion for the farmers who are facing adversities? Till now, you failed to ensure irrigation water for the crops. Now, you are ignoring your responsibility of providing compensation for the crop loss caused due to hailstorm. Remember that a State where farmers’ are ignored, can never prosper,” he cautioned.

Redefining BRS as the Bharat “Rythu” Samithi, Rama Rao pledged to continue advocating for farmers’ rights and fighting against injustices inflicted upon them.