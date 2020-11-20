KTR dares BJP to get Rs 1 lakh cr development package for Hyderabad

Addressing TRS candidates at Telangana Bhavan here, Rama Rao slammed the BJP leaders for attempting to spread communal hatred in Hyderabad and rake up public sentiments in the name of Pakistan and China.

Hyderabad: Stepping up the attack against BJP for its politics of hate and making laughable promises to the people, TRS working president and Municipal Administration Minister K T Rama Rao on Friday ridiculed the electoral promises made by the BJP State leadership to win votes in the GHMC elections.

“I challenge them to get Rs one lakh crore package from the Centre for development of Hyderabad to prove their commitment to the city and its people,” he said.

Addressing TRS candidates at Telangana Bhavan here, Rama Rao slammed the BJP leaders for attempting to spread communal hatred in Hyderabad and rake up public sentiments in the name of Pakistan and China. “Whenever there are elections, the BJP rakes up Hindu-Muslim communal hatred and India-Pakistan border issues. Don’t they have other issue of public welfare and development while seeking votes?” he wondered.

With reference to the BJP’s assurance to pay traffic challans, the TRS working president said the BJP leaders had become a laughing stock among people with their statements. He wanted to know if the BJP government in Gujarat was paying all the traffic challans of violators. “The BJP-led Central government did not release a paisa to flood-hit Hyderabad when the TRS government spent over Rs 650 crore to extend immediate flood relief to the affected families. How will anyone believe the BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar’s promise to distribute Rs 25,000 per affected family if they win GHMC elections when the Centre has not released a paisa so far?” he questioned.

The Minister said the Centre collected fares from migrant labourers to transport them to their respective native places across the country during the lockdown. “The TRS government, in complete contrast, arranged about 300 Shramik trains to transport migrant workers free of cost,” he said, and sought to know where the Congress and BJP leaders were during the Covid pandemic and more recently, during the heavy rains that affected thousands of families in Hyderabad. He pointed out that while TRS leaders on the roads helping the affected people, the Opposition parties criticised the work from the comforts of their respective homes.

Rama Rao emphasised the need to protect Hyderabad and maintaining its tranquil atmosphere to continue attracting more investments to the State. He said it was time for the people to decide whether they want development or destruction. He cautioned that Hyderabad, the growth engine of Telangana State, will prosper only if the city continues to be an investment hotspot.

The TRS working president handed over B-forms to some TRS candidates. TRS Secretary General K Keshava Rao, Ministers Mohd Mahmood Ali, Talasani Srinivas Yadav, P Sabitha Indra Reddy, TRS MPs, MLAs and MLCs attended the meeting.

