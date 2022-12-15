| Brs Will Have To Take Vrs Nadda

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:39 PM, Thu - 15 December 22

File Photo

Karimnagar: BJP national president JP Nadda said on Thursday that the Telangana Rashtra Samithi, which transformed into Bharat Rashtra Samithi, would have to take a voluntary retirement scheme from politics after the next Assembly elections.

Alleging that Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao had failed to improve the living standards of people in his State, Nadda said Rao was now dreaming of ruling the country. Speaking at a public meeting marking the end of BJP state president Bandi Sanjay Kumar’s Praja Sangrama Yatra, Nadda said Prime Minister Narendra Modi was giving equal priority to all sections.

Claiming that Centre had released ‘massive funds’ for development of the State on various fronts, Nadda alleged that the Telangana government was encouraging corruption and had made the State debt-ridden.

Union minister G Kishan Reddy, BJP national general secretary Tharun Chug, Bandi Sanjay Kumar and others were present.