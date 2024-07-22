KTR demands Telangana Govt to clarify stance on new criminal laws

He emphasised the urgent need for extensive discussion in the ensuing Assembly session and pass a resolution to be sent to the Union government.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 22 July 2024, 02:55 PM

Hyderabad: Amid nation-wide debate over the new criminal laws which came into force recently, BRS working president KT Rama Rao demanded that the State government and the Congress clarify their stance. He emphasised the urgent need for extensive discussion in the ensuing Assembly session and pass a resolution to be sent to the Union government.

In an open letter addressed to the State government on Monday, Rama Rao said there are strong objections to the new criminal laws from various sections. He emphasized that many provisions in these Acts are infringing on the fundamental rights of individuals, potentially turning Telangana into a police-controlled State.

Also Read KTR questions Musi River project cost escalation

He questioned whether the State government is determined to implement these new criminal laws, which he described as reflective of an autocratic dictatorship. He urged the government to clarify its position in the upcoming Assembly session. He cautioned that Telangana has been a focal point for the people’s movements for several decades against the autocracy.

The BRS working president pointed out that the Chief Ministers of West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, and Karnataka have already voiced their opposition to the implementation of these laws. He suggested that the State government should consider following the lead of Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, and West Bengal by either bringing amendments or opposing the central laws. He insisted that the Revanth Reddy government announce its decision immediately and urged them to write to the Central government to amend the dictatorial sections in the new laws.

Rama Rao also proposed that the State pass a resolution in the upcoming Assembly session and send it to the Union government. He warned that failure to do so would lead the people of Telangana to view the government as autocratic and anti-people. “The Revanth Reddy government should announce its decision immediately,” he demanded.