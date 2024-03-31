KTR embarks on ‘padayatra’, leads BRS door-to-door campaign in Amberpet

He walked in the bylanes where people came out of their houses to meet their favourite leader and share their delight.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 31 March 2024, 09:11 PM

Hyderabad: The BRS intensified its door-to-door campaign in the Secunderabad parliamentary constituency ahead of the ensuing Lok Sabha elections, with party working president KT Rama Rao going on a ‘padayatra’ in Amberpet Assembly segment on Sunday evening.

He was accompanied by party candidate and Secunderabad MLA T KTR and other leaders. On Sunday evening, Rama Rao and other leaders arrived at Patel Nagar in Amberpet area to interact with the locals and learn about their issues.

He walked in the bylanes where people came out of their houses to meet their favourite leader and share their delight.

They accorded a warm welcome as Rama Rao greeted them, shook hands, took photographs and also cracked some jokes evoking laughter among all.

He tried to introduce Padma Rao Goud as the BRS candidate to the locals who in turn, responded stating that they all knew him and his work very well as he frequents Amberpet as well.

The BRS working president urged them all to vote for Padma Rao, assuring that the party would take up their issues in the parliament and fight for the people of Telangana.

Many people who interacted with him appreciated the good work done by the previous BRS government for which he thanked them. He assured to return to meet them after the Lok Sabha polls again.