KTR felicitates Panchayat Raj Minister, officials

By | Published: 11:40 pm

Hyderabad: With Telangana bagging a rich haul of 12 awards in the National Panchayat Awards 2021 (Appraisal year 2019-20) announced by the Union Panchayat Raj Ministry, Industries Minister KT Rama Rao on Thursday complimented and felicitated Panchayat Raj Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao, Panchayat Raj Secretary Sandeep Kumar Sultania and Panchayat Raj and Rural Employment Commissioner M Raghunandan Rao.

As many as nine Gram Panchayats, two Mandal Parishads and one Zilla Parishad have bagged the awards in different categories in the Deendayal Upadhyay Panchayat Sashaktikaran Puraskar 2021.

Medak Zilla Parishad bagged the award in the general category and two mandal parishads – Jagitial and Peddapalli – won the awards in the general category.

This success was achieved due to the effective implementation of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao’s brainchild ‘Palle Pragati’ initiative implemented across the State, the Minister said.

Rama Rao said the State government was extending financial assistance of Rs 308 crore every month to Gram Panchayats and this was resulting in overall development of villages across the State.

Each village is now equipped with a tractor, tanker, nursery, dump yard and focus is being laid on sanitation. This was not only aiding in promotion of healthy lifestyle but also curbing communicable diseases in the villages, he said.

