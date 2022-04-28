KTR hits back at Hardeep Singh Puri on Twitter over fuel prices hike

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 10:39 PM, Thu - 28 April 22

File Photo

Hyderabad: The controversy over fuel prices continued on Thursday too with Minister K T Rama Rao hitting back at the Centre reminding about the collection of cesses thereby depriving the States of their rightful share. The war of words on the social media platform was triggered when union Petroleum and Natural Minister Hardeep Singh Puri sounding a bit sarcastic saying “The curious case of Telangana. Imposes one of the highest VAT on Petrol & diesel – 35.20% on petrol & 27% on diesel. State Government has collected Rs 56,020 crore as VAT from 2014 to 2021. Projected to mop up Rs.13,315 crore in 2021-22. Adds up to a huge Rs.69,334 crore. Where has it gone?,”

Puri’s tweet invited a sharp reaction from Rama Rao who tweeted “Isn’t it true that the price increase is solely because of additional excise duties & Cesses imposed by NPA Government? Why don’t you advice the Prime Minister to scrap CESS, so we can give Petrol at Rs.70 & Diesel at Rs.60 all over India. Isn’t it true that Rs.26.5 lakh crore as CESS collected by NPA Government,”

Puri Ji, You can’t run with the hares & hunt with the hounds Price of Barrel of Crude oil back in 2014 & in April 2022 is almost the same $105 But price of Petrol in 2014 was ₹70 & now it is at ₹120 NO increase in VAT in Telangana. So where did the increase come from? pic.twitter.com/HUWl4k5VwN — KTR (@KTRTRS) April 28, 2022

The Minister further tweeted “Puri Ji, You can’t run with the hares & hunt with the hounds. Price of barrel of crude oil back in 2014 & in April 2022 is almost the same $105. But price of Petrol in 2014 was Rs.70 & now it is at Rs.120. NO increase in VAT in Telangana. So where did the increase come from?,”

Taking a jibe at Central Government’s practice of collecting taxes through Cess, the Minister further tweeted “We don’t get 41per cent of our rightful share because of the Cess imposed by your government. In the form of Cess, you are looting 11.4 per cent from the State & we are getting only 29.6 per cent for FY23,”

KT Rama Rao also appealed to the union Minister to refrain from deceiving politics. “The least someone learned like you can do is to stop indulging in subterfuge for political purposes,” he tweeted.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .