KTR inaugurates developmental works worth Rs 54 crore in LB Nagar

By Telangana Today Updated On - 04:20 PM, Tue - 6 December 22

Hyderabad: Telangana has been marching on the path of progress and development under the leadership of Chief Minister, K.Chandrashekhar Rao and the pace would continue in years to come as the TRS (now BRS) is sure to be elected again in the next elections, said MA&UD Minister, K.T.Rama Rao.

Inaugurating a series of developmental works in LB Nagar constituency on Tuesday, the Minister said the impressive growth of Telangana in a short time was possible due to the visionary approach of the Chief Minister. The Gross State Domestic Product (GSD) of Telangana has more than doubled in the last eight years and from Rs 5.06 lakh crore when the State was formed, it has leaped to Rs. 11.55 lakh crore.

He also said that Telangana has shown to the country an integrated holistic model of administration where all the sectors including agriculture, IT, environment, health etc are developed together systematically. The Minister also added that the Metro Rail would be extended from LB Nagar to Hayathnagar in future.

Various developmental works costing around Rs 54 crore in LB Nagar constituency were inaugurated by the Minister who pointed out that the pet animal crematorium inaugurated today was the first of its kind in the country.

Labour Minister Ch Malla Reddy, LB Nagar MLA Sudheer Reddy and others participated in the inaugural ceremony.