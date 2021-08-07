KTR kicks off works on 17 STPs in Hyderabad

The new plants will help city reach its goal of treating 100 per cent of its sewage

Hyderabad: Taking a major step towards making Hyderabad the first and only city in the country to treat 100 per cent of its sewage, Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao on Friday laid the foundation stone for construction of 17 sewage treatment plants with a capacity of 376.5 MLD at a cost of Rs 1,280.87 crore.

The Minister laid the foundation for a 100 MLD sewage treatment plant in Fatehnagar, with which construction of the 17 STPs began simultaneously. Stating that this was a major milestone for Hyderabad in sewerage treatment, Rao said the new STPs would enhance the total sewerage treatment capacity of the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board to 1,148.5 MLD.

Pointing out that 1,950 MLD of sewage was generated every day in the city, he said 772 MLD of this was being treated through STPs and then discharged into water bodies. The city was already ahead in sewage treatment compared to other cities in the country, and was the only city treating 40 per cent of the sewage generated.

With the goal of treating 100 per cent of the sewage, a representation has been submitted to Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao for installing more STPs. “If around another 700 MLD is treated, Hyderabad will be the first city to treat 100 per cent of the sewage generated,” Rao added.

“More STPs will be installed in a phased manner and Musi will also be rejuvenated. We have promised the people of the city that we will make Hyderabad a global city and we are moving ahead accordingly,” he added.

Beautification

The Minister also said that with the installation of STPs, lakes would also be rejuvenated and the water bodies would be developed on the lines of Hussain Sagar and Durgam Cheruvu.

“Creating a recreational place for families, especially children, will be a priority at lakes. At Musi or other water bodies, developing only greenery will not solve the purpose. Dirty water should not flow into them and measures are being taken accordingly,” he added.