KTR launches scathing attack against opposition

Hyderabad: There is only one possibility for anyone to take on Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, and that is to surpass the love and affection he has for the State and its people, an impossible proposition by any stretch of the imagination, MAUD Minister and TRS working president KT Rama Rao said on Thursday.

In a scathing attack against the opposition parties, the Minister said Chandrashekhar Rao fought for Telangana and achieved Statehood against all odds. “One can’t think of measuring up to him by merely indulging in slander or with meaningless dialogues,” he said, adding that some opposition leaders had made it a practice to criticise the Chief Minister just to grab headlines in the media.

“Post Dubbak by-election, the BJP made tall claims but they all fell flat. The saffron party even lost its deposit in Nagarjunasagar by-poll while the TRS defeated a senior Congress leader like K Jana Reddy,” he said, adding that the TRS also emerged victorious in the two Graduates MLC Constituencies elections, which covered 77 Assembly constituencies. Similarly, the party swept the municipal polls, he said adding: “Chandrashekhar Rao has gained a permanent place in the hearts of the people.”

The Minister was speaking after welcoming Singareni Coal Mines BMPS leader Kengarla Malaiah into the party-fold at Telangana Bhavan, the party headquarters, here. “It is good that Malaiah is back in the party after a brief break,” he said.

