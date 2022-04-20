KTR lays foundations for several development projects in Warangal

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 01:10 PM, Wed - 20 April 22

Warangal/Hanamkonda: IT and MA&UD Minister K T Rama Rao has laid foundations for several development works under the Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation (GWMC) limits here on Wednesday. He has also inaugurated several other projects taken up under the GWMC jurisdiction as a part of his one-day tour to Warangal and Hanamkonda districts. After landing at the University Arts and Science College ground at Subedari in Hanamkonda around 10 am, he reached the headquarters of the GWMC office near MGM Hospital in Warangal.

He has laid foundations for the construction of GWMC administrative building, council hall, Faecal Sludge Treatment Plant (FSTP) and several other development works including 35 schools on the same premises. Later, the Minister inaugurated the smart roads constructed under the Smart City Mission, Vaikunta Dhamams, and a renovated Regional Library.

Then he left for Narsampet where he planned to launch the piped gas for domestic use at Narsampet town in Warangal district. Meanwhile, KT Rama Rao has been accorded a warm reception by MLA Dasyam Vinay Bhaskar, MLC Pochampally Srinivas Reddy, and other TRS party leaders, and officials at the Arts College grounds. On the other hand, the city turned pink with huge cut-outs, flexies, banners and festoons set up on the Subedari to GWMC office which is the main road under the GWMC limits. MA&UD Special Chief Secretary Arvind Kumar accompanied Minister KT Rama Rao during the visit.

