KTR mocks opposition leaders on padayatra

TRS working president says such an exercise would be good for their health

By | Published: 12:50 am

Hyderabad: TRS working president K T Rama Rao, responding to opposition leaders plans to take up padayatra in the State, has said that post Covid, such an exercise would be good for their health. “When they take up the padayatra, they will also get to see the rapid development in villages under the TRS government” he said.

He questioned whether Rythu Bandhu was being implemented in any BJP ruled States. Are tractors being provided in villages or dump yards being set up, he asked.

“Why the NDA government led by BJP fails to give national status to Kaleshwaram and Palamuru Ranga Reddy irrigation projects?” he questioned.

Tearing into TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy, the TRS working president said power cannot be snatched but it has to be gained by winning the peoples’ confidence. Reddy had dubbed AICC president Sonia Gandhi as Telangana Talli but it was the same leader, who had described Sonia Gandhi as sacrificial deity, he pointed out.

He also lashed that the TPCC president may stoop down and might declare TDP chief N. Chandrababu Naidu as Father of Telangana. “Revanth Reddy is yet to come out of TDP senses. Even Congress leaders are branding the TPCC as the new Telugu Desam Congress” said KT Rama Rao.

It was strange that one, who has been caught in the cash for vote scam, was now preaching ethics and morals, he said adding that Revanth Reddy had called party cadre to hurl stones at defectors and kill them.

“Since you (Revanth Reddy) too have switched loyalties, you too deserve the same punishment,” said Rama Rao and questioned whether Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot also be punished in the similar way as he too had invited opposition MLAs into Congress.

“After becoming the Chief of TPCC, Revanth Reddy was acting as if he was a Chief Minister. He is behaving like a group of people, who go wild when a new movie is released,” the TRS working president said.

In Punjab, former Cabinet Minister Navjot Singh Sidhu wrote to Chief Minister Amarinder Singh seeking free power supply to farmers, said KT Rama Rao and sought to know the State Congress leaders reply on the issue informing that Telangana was extending 24 hour free power supply to farmers.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .