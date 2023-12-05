KTR pays tribute to Jangaon ZP chairman, promises support to family

By Telangana Today Published Date - 02:52 PM, Tue - 5 December 23

By Telangana Today Published Date - 02:52 PM, Tue - 5 December 23

Hyderabad: BRS working president KT Rama Rao paid tributes to Jangaon Zilla Parishad chairman Pagala Sampath Reddy at the latter’s residence in Jangaon on Tuesday. He also consoled the bereaved family and praying for peace to the departed soul.

Rama Rao appealed to the party members including district presidents and Zilla Parishad chairpersons to pay their respects to Sampath Reddy at the party district offices across the State. Sampath Reddy passed away after he suffered a cardiac arrest on Monday.

Speaking on the occasion, the BRS working president recalled the services of Sampath Reddy, a founding member of BRS and a void left by him within the party. He said Sampath Reddy walked the path alongside BRS president K Chandrashekhar Rao as a committed soldier of the party. Sampath Reddy actively served as the district party president, effectively implementing every party programme with dedication. On behalf of Chandrashekhar Rao and the BRS party, he conveyed his deep sympathy to the grieving family and assured complete support to them.