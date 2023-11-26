BRS announces Gulf Policy, Rs 5 lakh insurance to workers

The new policy would be launched in January and this would be similar to the existing Rythu Bima programme under which Rs.5 lakh insurance was being extended to farmers.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:14 PM, Sun - 26 November 23

File Photo

Hyderabad: BRS working president KT Rama Rao said that soon after coming to power, the BRS would introduce a Gulf policy extending a Rs.5 lakh insurance coverage to people who went to the Gulf countries for livelihood and employment.

Apart from insurance coverage, other welfare programmes would also be implemented under the comprehensive Gulf policy, he said while addressing a road show at Sircilla.