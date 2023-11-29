KTR questions Congress’ silence on PM Kisan disbursement, but obstructing

He also found fault with the Election Commission of India (ECI) for stalling the Rythu Bandhu disbursements and allowing release of funds under PM Kisan.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:39 PM, Wed - 29 November 23

Hyderabad: BRS working president KT Rama Rao questioned the silence of the Congress on disbursement of funds under PM Kisan, but obstructing the financial assistance to farmers under Rythu Bandhu scheme. He also found fault with the Election Commission of India (ECI) for stalling the Rythu Bandhu disbursements and allowing release of funds under PM Kisan.

“How come PM Kisan is permitted? How come the Congress did not make any noise? This is an example that BJP and Congress are colluding with each other,” he asked, during an informal chat with mediapersons here on Wednesday.

Also Read Silent voter wave to deliver landslide victory for BRS: KTR

Recently, the Congress made a representation to the EC to restrain the BRS from metioning Rythu Bandhu disbursements in their poll campaign. The Commission which approved the disbursement of funds, withdrew the permission on November 27, citing Finance Minister T Harish Rao’s statement on the funds being deposited into bank accounts of farmers.

“What is wrong in Harish Rao talking about it? If Harish Rao talks about it, they should issue a notice or take action against him. Why should they stop an ongoing scheme and trouble farmers?,” Rama Rao asked, pointing out that the EC had issued a notice to him for interacting with job aspirants at T-Hub, for which he had already issued an explantation.