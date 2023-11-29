Silent voter wave to deliver landslide victory for BRS: KTR

Party working president KT Rama Rao exuded confidence that the BRS would comfortably outdo itself with at least one more seat than it won in 2018.

Hyderabad: After an intense campaign, the ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) is now banking on silent voters to deliver a landslide victory for the party in the 2023 Assembly elections. Party working president KT Rama Rao exuded confidence that the BRS would comfortably outdo itself with at least one more seat than it won in 2018.

In an informal chat with reporters here on Wednesday, Rama Rao said majority of the poll surveys did not have credibility as most of them had gone wrong during the 2018 Assembly elections. He rubbished claims of opposition to sitting MLAs, voter fatigue and anti-incumbency as creations of rival parties. He pointed out that all that the BRS needed was 51 percent votes to have cent percent surety to emerge victorious. He reminded that the BRS received 47 per cent votes in 2018, while the BJP got 37 percent votes in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

He was optimistic that the BRS would win several key constituencies including those where top opposition leaders are contesting. “These elections are to score a hat-trick win and make K Chandrashekhar Rao our Chief Minister for third term,” he said with optimism. He said certain surveys were published to mislead the public, but asserted that the credibility of Chandrashekhar Rao to deliver majority of his promises, unlike the opposition parties like the Congress, was sure to help the BRS.

The BRS working president also predicted winning prospects of the BRS in several constituencies, including Mulugu, Goshamahal, Huzurabad and Khammam, citing the support gained from various local communities. He also hinted about the party’s victory in Kodangal and Kamareddy, ousting TPCC president A Revanth Reddy in both segments.

He said both the Congress and the BJP were colluding with each other to prevent the BRS victory. Taking a dig at Rahul Gandhi’s visit to Ashoka Nagar and meeting with government job aspirants, he criticised the Congress leader for not accepting his challenge for a debate on the jobs filled during the regime of both the Congress and the BRS.

“Otherwise why did Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi campaign in Nampally constituency, but skip Goshamahal segment which is adjacent to it. Neither Rahul Gandhi nor Revanth Reddy campaigned for their candidates in Karimnagar and Korutla and a couple of constituencies,” he said.

Rama Rao also said the poll campaign of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and union Home Minister Amit Shah was aimed at the 2024 Lok Sabha polls rather than getting a few seats in the Assembly. He said the BJP which lost deposits in 106 constituencies during the previous Assembly elections, would lose deposits in more constituencies this time around.