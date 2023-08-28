KTR questions credibility of Congress SC / ST declaration

Industries Minister KT Rama Rao said the Congress had left the people of Karnataka in the lurch after failing to fulfill its poll promises.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:08 PM, Mon - 28 August 23

Hyderabad: Launching a broadside against the Congress on the credibility of its SC/ ST declaration, Industries Minister KT Rama Rao said the Congress had left the people of Karnataka in the lurch after failing to fulfill its poll promises and stated that the people of Telangana would not fall for its political tricks.

The Congress does not have the ability to rule nor does it have credibility among the people. In Karnataka, the Congress government, which cannot supply provisions through fair price shops, was announcing an SC/ ST declaration with many sops in Telangana, he said, asking whether the people here would believe in such declarations.

“The Congress is very well aware that it will not come to power in Telangana. It was not a declaration meeting but a Congress frustration meeting,” Rama Rao tweeted.

Even after 75 years of Independence, the SC and ST communities in the country were still lacking welfare and development and the main culprit for this situation was the Congress. The sin of betraying Dalits and Girijans by the Congress party since all these years would continue to haunt the party as a curse for the next 100 years, the Minister said.

Under the guise of the SC/ST declaration, the dozen promises made by the vision-less Congress stand no value and the people of Telangana were well aware of these false assurances, he said.

“There is no guarantee that even Godse will win the elections. Is there is any value for the Congress party’s dozen guarantees?” Rama Rao asked.

The Congress has a history of failing to deliver the promises it made to the people. On the contrary, the BRS has a track record of implementing several programmes that were not even promised to the people, he pointed out.

“BJP lacks history and Congress lacks future in Telangana. BRS is the only party, which has history and future in Telangana,” Rama Rao said, adding that Telangana now stood as a role model in terms of administration for other States.