KTR questions PM Modi’s silence over ugly remarks by BJP lawmakers

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 10:27 PM, Tue - 11 October 22

File Photo

Hyderabad: Industries Minister KT Rama Rao on Tuesday lashed out at ugly remarks by the BJP leaders and Prime Minister Narendra Modi‘s silence over them. He said this was ‘unacceptable’ and ‘astonishing’.

In a tweet, Rama Rao shared a series of news clippings of BJP lawmakers including MP Parvesh Verma calling for “total boycott of a community”, MP Sadhvi Pragya Thakur calling “Godse a patriot”, MP Bandi Sanjay calling for “digging up mosques” and Godhra legislator CK Raulji terming rapists of Bilkis Bano as “Sanskari”.

”Is this acceptable?” he asked, also tweeting that the PM’s silence was astonishing.

”All these hideous statements from BJP lawmakers & PM’s deafening silence is astonishing. Remember Modi Ji, what you permit is what you promote,” he said.

🛑” Bilkis Bano Rapists are Sanskari” All these 👆hideous statements from BJP lawmakers & PM’s deafening silence is astonishing Remember Modi Ji, what you permit is what you promote pic.twitter.com/5CmH9y4H1m — KTR (@KTRTRS) October 11, 2022