KTR slams Opposition for criticism of TS decennial celebrations

We have accomplished so much for the advancement of Telangana under the visionary leadership of KCR. We have every right to celebrate our achievements. Why does it sting you so deeply? KTR asked

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11:00 PM, Sat - 17 June 23

Photo: Twitter

Warangal: In a fiery retort, BRS working president and Minister KT Rama Rao lashed out at the BJP and Congress for their scathing remarks regarding the 21-day celebrations commemorating the formation of Telangana.

He questioned the source of their discomfort as the BRS organized these festivities, stating, “We have accomplished so much for the advancement of Telangana under the visionary leadership of K Chandrashekhar Rao. We have every right to celebrate our achievements. Why does it sting you so deeply?” he asked.

Speaking at a public gathering at the ‘O’ city here on Saturday, following the foundation stone laying ceremony for numerous development projects and the inauguration of other initiatives worth Rs 418 crore in the Warangal East constituency alone, Rao emphasized that the Chief Minister had allocated substantial funds for the development of this constituency, represented by Nannapuneni Narender. Recalling the unfulfilled promises made by the BJP government at the Centre to the erstwhile Warangal district, he questioned why they had not established the promised coach factory at Kazipet or the Tribal University at Mulugu. He also highlighted the unparalleled growth experienced by Warangal in the fields of IT and other sectors since the formation of the state.

During his visit to the East constituency, Rao inaugurated the newly constructed Warangal East MLA camp office and laid the foundation stone for the Integrated District Office Complex (IDOC) at Azam Jahi Mills Ground. Underlining the commitment to bolstering infrastructure, KTR also unveiled 16 state-of-the-art smart roads in Warangal, replete with cutting-edge amenities such as contemporary street lighting, meticulously designed footpaths, and efficient drainage systems.

The Minister also initiated the groundbreaking ceremony for the construction of a state-of-the-art model bus station in Warangal, alongside an inner ring road (IRR).

Paying tribute to the freedom fighter Konda Laxman Bapuji, KTR unveiled his statue in Kothawada, signifying the enduring spirit and courage of Bapuji.

