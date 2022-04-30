KTR spoke only facts, says former AP minister

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:10 PM, Sat - 30 April 22

File Photo

Kadapa: Former minister D.L. Ravindra Reddy has said that Telangana minister K. Taraka Rama Rao had mentioned only the facts that reflected the grim situation in Andhra Pradesh. Talking to reporters who met him here on Saturday, he noted that the YSR Congress Party had ruined the state.

DL also said that his daughters were staying in Hyderabad where there were no power cuts, and disputed the remark by AP minister Botsa Satyanarayana who alleged that there was no power in Hyderabad. The condition of roads, power, and hospitals in Andhra Pradesh was horrible and there was no development, the former minister observed.

Stating that load shedding was on all over the country but what pained him was that the power cuts in AP were unannounced, he said, and felt that the state might need to declare a fiscal emergency shortly.

