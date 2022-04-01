KTR takes a jibe at PM Modi’s “Acche din”

Hyderabad: Municipal Administration Minister KT Rama Rao continued with his tirade against the BJP leadership and its government at the Centre for its failure to deliver poll promises and meting out injustice to Telangana over the last eight years. He also advised those who had problems with him criticising the NDA government and Prime Minister Narendra Modi to unfollow him immediately.

On Friday, the Minister reacted to the hike in the price of 19 kg commercial cooking gas cylinder by Rs 250 and said he was “seriously hoping this is an April fools joke”. The total price of commercial LPG cylinder is now Rs 2,253 with effect from April 1. He also shared a cartoon on the BJP’s Acche Din and urged people to celebrate it as April 1 (Fools Day) .

In response to trollers, Rama Rao categorically stated that he will continue to post facts about the NDA government and the Prime Minister. He advised all those people who cringe and crib each time these facts are shared to unfollow him immediately. He vowed to “continue to highlight and expose the bigotry and false propaganda of the BJP, come what may”.

