KTR to gift 100 customised vehicles for differently abled

Hyderabad: Marking his birthday on July 24, TRS working president and Minister KT Rama Rao will gift 100 customised two-wheelers to the differently abled. He will provide these vehicles in his personal capacity as part of his Gift A Smile initiative, started last year.

Last year on the eve of his birthday, the Minister had personally donated six ambulances to the needy government hospitals in his Assembly constituency. He gave a clarion call to the TRS elected representatives to join the initiative. Accordingly, the TRS MLAs and MPs gifted ambulances in their personal capacity to the needy government hospitals, taking the total number to 100 ambulances.

In a tweet on Thursday, Rama Rao urged all the TRS party leaders and other well-wishers who wanted to greet him on his birthday, to either plant a sapling as part of Mukkoti Vruksharchana (plantation of three crore saplings) or partcipate in Gift A Smile programme by helping the needy in their own personal way. “Please don’t splurge money on bouquets, cakes and hoardings,” he asserted.

Last year on the eve of my birthday, I had personally donated 6 ambulances & our TRS MLAs & MPs joined in taking the total No. to 90! This year too, decided that the best way to celebrate is to #GiftASmile in personal capacity to 100 differently abled with custom made vehicles pic.twitter.com/9YcgpHgY7S — KTR (@KTRTRS) July 22, 2021

Within no time, several elected representatives from TRS party including Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar responded positively to the call given by the TRS working president and vowed to do their bit for the cause.

