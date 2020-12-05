KTR to inaugurate Khammam IT Hub on Monday

It may be recalled that the inauguration of the development works was initially scheduled on Dec 2 and was deferred to Dec 7 in the wake of GHMC elections

By | Published: 10:51 pm

Khammmam: The district administration is racing against time for making several developmental works ready for inauguration on Monday. Transport Minister P Ajay Kumar informed that IT and Municipal Administration& Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao, Home Minister Mohammed Mahmood Ali and Roads and Buildings Minister Vemula Prashanth Reddy will visit Khammam to attend several inauguration ceremonies.

The newly built Khammam Police Commissionerate building, IT Hub, RoB at Damsalapuram Mini Tank Bund, NSP canal walk way, Gollapadu channel and others will be inaugurated by the visiting Ministers, Ajay Kumar said on Saturday.

Meanwhile, District Collector RV Karnan along with Municipal Commissioner Anurag Jayanthi inspected the works and issued directions to the concerned officials to ensure all works are ready, and finish pending works immediately. Similarly, a preparatory meeting has been conducted at the district TRS office. Zilla Parishad Chairman Lingala Kamalraj, SUDA Chairman Bachu Vijay Kumar, Mayor G Papalal, DCCB Chairman K Nagabhushanam and party office in-charge Gundala Krishna asked the party workers to make the programme a grand success.

