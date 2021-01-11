KTR to launch free water supply scheme Hyderabad on Tuesday

Domestic slum consumers in the city will not be issued any water bills with effect from December 2020 under the 20,000 litres free water supply scheme.

By | Published: 10:44 pm

Hyderabad: Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao will launch free drinking water supply scheme in Hyderabad on Tuesday.

Domestic slum consumers in the city will not be issued any water bills with effect from December 2020 under the 20,000 litres free water supply scheme. Officials will not insist on fixing on individual water meters, and the consumption of slum dwellers will be assessed through slum docket water meters.

All individual domestic consumers will have to get the water meters installed at their cost to avail the scheme. The consumption of up to 20 KL per month, as per meter readings, is free and anything above will be charged as per applicable tariff with effect from December 2020.

The list of empanelled agencies for the installation of meters would be released by the HMWSSB, officials said.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .