KTR to soon lay foundation stone for IT park at Kompally

Hyderabad: IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao will soon lay the foundation stone for the much-awaited IT park in Kompally area in Hyderabad.

As part of the Growth in Dispersion (Grid) policy of the State government, the Telangana State Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (TSIIC) has identified necessary land in association with the Revenue Department and the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA).

In a review meeting on the IT and Industries departments here on Saturday, the Minister directed TSIIC managing director S Narasimha Reddy to expedite the land acquisition for the Kompally IT park and to make arrangements for the foundation-laying ceremony. Pointing out that there was good response from the IT firms for the GRID policy, he enquired about the ongoing works of the IT parks in the industrial areas of Uppal and Nacharam.

Rama Rao also telephoned Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar and asked him to provide necessary support to the companies which were keen on developing IT parks and also to establish their IT companies under the GRID policy. He said several companies were coming forward to invest in Divitipalli area of Mahabubnagar district.

Issues pertaining to the IT industry’s expansion to Tier-II cities were also discussed. While several companies have already commenced their operations in Warangal, many including major companies were keen on kick-starting their activities in the second phase scheduled to commence soon. The Minister is scheduled to inaugurate an IT tower in Khammam on Monday.

Commissioner of Industries Manick Raj briefed the Minister on the efforts by the department to top the Ease of Doing Business (EoDB) rankings. Observing that the State’s rank had slightly gone down last year due to technical issues, Rama Rao wanted the authorities not to repeat the mistakes committed earlier and ensure that all the departments concerned coordinate with each other in this regard.

TSIIC chairperson Gyadari Balamallu and others were present.

