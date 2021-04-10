KTR to tour Warangal on April 12

By | Published: 12:07 am

Warangal Urban: Minister for IT and MAUD KT Rama Rao will tour Warangal on April 12. As a part of his tour, he will lay the foundation for several development works and also inaugurate the completed projects under the Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation (GWMC) limits. Ministers Errabelli Dayakar Rao, Satyavathi Rathod along with Government Chief Whip Dassam Vinay Bhaskar and former Mayor Gunda Prakash Rao and officials held a review meeting on the tour programme here on Friday.

The Ministers discussed the decisions taken at a recent meeting with Minister KT Rama Rao in Hyderabad and the progress of the respective projects with the municipal authorities. Dayakar Rao said a total of 95,000 tap connections had been given as the GWMC decided to supply drinking water to each household from this Ugadi. He directed the municipal authorities to ensure tap connections to all houses and provide tap connection for a fee of Re 1 for the BPL families living in the slums. An estimated Rs 1,000 crore were spent under Mission Bhagiratha scheme under GWMC limits.

The ministers directed the officials to make arrangements for the laying of foundation stones and inaugurations for the development projects including inauguration of double bedroom houses, distribution of ‘land pattas’ to the landless poor, foundations for ‘Vaikuntadhamams’, storm water canals and roads. The Warangal Railway Over Bridge is also likely to be inaugurated.

