KTR to visit Hanamkonda on May 5

KT Rama Rao is scheduled to participate in several inaugural ceremonies besides addressing a public meeting on the St. Gabriel's school grounds at Kazipet

Hanamkonda: IT Minister KT Rama Rao will visit Warangal West constituency on Friday. He is scheduled to participate in several inaugural ceremonies besides addressing a public meeting on the St. Gabriel’s school grounds at Kazipet, said West MLA D Vinay Bhaskar.

“He will launch the works of the construction of a retaining wall to prevent stormwater overflow, which has been allocated Rs 70 crore. In addition to that, he will inaugurate the BRS office in Balasamudram, a model Vaikunta Dhamam, a Science Park and lay the foundation stones for several other projects worth approximately Rs.150 crore,” he said.

The BRS chief whip also said the poor who had occupied government land for shelter would be given pattas according to GO 58.

