Telangana attracts Rs 3.31 lakh crore investments in 8 years

Hyderabad: Telangana attracted Rs 3,31,000 crore ($40 billion) investments in the last 8 years. About 22.36 lakh employment opportunities have been created. About 22,110 industries have been given permissions under the revolutionary single window clearance system in the last eight-and-a-half years. Telangana at the recently concluded World Economic Forum at Davos secured investment commitments of Rs 21,000 crore, said Finance Minister T Harish Rao in the Budget.

The annual IT exports from Telangana increased from Rs 57,258 crore to Rs 1,83,569 crore during the same time, growing 220 per cent. There is a 156% increase in IT jobs in the State as they increased from 3.23 lakh to 8.27 lakh now. While 4.5 lakh IT jobs were created in India during 2021-22, Telangana alone accounted for 1.49 lakh new IT jobs.

Telangana’s 26.14% growth in IT exports is the highest in the country.

World’s top 5 IT companies- Apple, Google, Amazon, Microsoft and Facebook- have established their offices outside their main campuses in Hyderabad. Four companies from these established their offices in Hyderabad after Telangana came into being. As part of the efforts to take the IT industry to Tier-2 cities, IT towers have been constructed at Warangal, Karimnagar and Khammam. IT Towers at Nizamabad, Mahabubnagar, Nalgonda, and Siddipet will become operational in the coming financial year.

The State’s Telangana Academy for Skill and Knowledge, set up to equip students with latest technical skills, has so far trained more than 7.09 lakh students. Government is supporting entrepreneurs through T-Hub, WE-Hub, T-Works and RICH.

Works relating to Pharma City, NIMZ, Kakatiya Mega Textiles Park, Electronic Manufacturing Clusters and in other industry clusters are going on at a brisk pace. In the next five years, Telangana has set a target of establishing 70 new industrial parks through the TSIIC. The SME park at Dandu Malkapur in 570 acre has seen 400 MSMEs investing Rs1,200 crore to employ 15,000 people.

The Government has now decided to establish 21 new special food processing zones in the erstwhile nine districts of Telangana except Hyderabad. These will be 7,150 acre. The necessary approach roads, internal roads, electricity, water facilities, go-downs, cold storage facilities will be provided to these parks.