KTR warns BJP over repercussions of releasing rapists, murderers

Published: Updated On - 05:31 PM, Fri - 19 August 22

TRS working president and IT Minister KT Rama Rao (File Photo).

Hyderabad: Hitting out at the BJP government at the Centre, TRS working president and IT Minister KT Rama Rao said the release of 11 convicts in the Bilkis Bano rape and murder of her family in Gujarat, would have repercussions. He said these acts of omission, commission and remission by the BJP government will not be forgotten.

Taking a dig at the BJP, Rama Rao recalled that political parties would typically promise development, security and welfare sops to win elections, but now they are releasing rapists and killers of pregnant women and children. “Karma is a Boomerang. #BilkisBano (sic),” he tweeted.

Political parties typically promise development, security, welfare sops to win elections Now they are releasing Rapists & killers of pregnant women & children!! These acts of omission, commission & remission will Not be forgotten Karma is a Boomerang #BilkisBano — KTR (@KTRTRS) August 19, 2022

Earlier on Thursday, the Minister had slammed the release of the 11 men sentenced to life imprisonment for Bilkis Bano gang rape and the murder of seven of her family members during the 2002 Gujarat riots. “This is a blot on the collective conscience of our nation. What happened to Bilkis Bano today can happen to anyone of us tomorrow,” he tweeted, reacting to the convicts being welcomed with sweets and garlands.

This is a Blot on the Collective Conscience of our Nation Rapists being garlanded & treated like war heroes or freedom fighters!!! Remember, what happened to #BilkisBano today can happen to anyone of us tomorrow Speak up India 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/KwvU4vufMe — KTR (@KTRTRS) August 18, 2022

In response to Rama Rao’s tweet on Bano, many netizens alleged inaction of the Telangana government in the recent Jubilee Hills rape case, where the prime accused was the AIMIM MLA’s son. Terming them as ‘silly trolls’, he stated that the rapists were arrested swiftly and sent to jail.

“To the silly trolls who indulge in whataboutery & question what Telangana Govt did in recent rape case in Hyderabad – the Rapists were arrested swiftly & sent to jail. After 45 days, the High Court had granted them Bail. We will fight on till these rapists get punished as per law (sic),” he declared.

Stating that loopholes in Juvenile Justice Act, IPC and CrPC have resulted in the rapists getting out on bail in the Jubilee Hills rape case, the Minister further said: “That’s the reason why I am demanding that these acts be amended so no Rapist gets a bail & when convicted remains in Jail till death. Life imprisonment in truest sense (sic).”

Loopholes in Juvenile Justice Act, IPC & CrPC have resulted in the rapists getting out on Bail in JH rape case That’s the reason why I am demanding that these acts be amended so no Rapist gets a bail & when convicted remains in Jail till death Life imprisonment in truest sense — KTR (@KTRTRS) August 19, 2022

In the Jubilee Hills rape case, a minor girl was allegedly gang raped by a group of youths including five minors aged below 18 years and a major after a non-alcoholic party at a local pub on May 28. In July, the fifth Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate and Juvenile Justice Board granted bail to the juvenile accused.

The special court for Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, 2012 (POCSO) cases at Nampally Metropolitan courts granted bail to the prime accused Saduddin Malik in early August after 61 days in jail. Malik’s lawyer argued that he was entitled to bail as the police investigation was over and the charge sheet filed as well.