KTR warns Congress against abetting political violence

Condemning the murder of BRS activist and retired army jawan, Chikkepalli Mallesh, allegedly by Congress activists on December 29, KT Rama Rao said such incidents of violence would not augur well in a democratic setup

By Telangana Today Published Date - 14 January 2024, 09:37 PM

Hyderabad: Coming down heavily on the rising spectre of political violence in the State with the change of guard, BRS working president and former Minister KT Rama Rao on Sunday sounded a warning to the Congress government against encouraging factionist tendencies that enjoyed no space in the political landscape of the Telangana during the 10-year BRS rule.

Condemning the murder of BRS activist and retired army jawan, Chikkepalli Mallesh in Gantravpalli village, allegedly by Congress activists on December 29, he said such incidents of violence would not augur well in a democratic setup. Drawing the attention of the Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and Kollapur MLA and Minister Jupalli Krishna Rao to the gruesome killing of the BRS functionary, he said the BRS had never encouraged political violence. There was no such incident targeting any Congress party worker during the BRS rule. The situation would have been different if the BRS sought to ignite such hostilities for the sake of political gain. Though it was a case clear of political murder, attempts were being made to give a different colour to it by attributing it to land related issues.

Rama Rao wanted the Director General of Police and the Superintendent of Police to investigate thoroughly and impartially and ensure justice to the family of the victim. He said the ex-service man in his own right had openly supported the leadership of BRS chief K Chandrashekhar Rao and the candidature of the BRS nominee in the Kollapur constituency Harshavardhan Reddy. Unfortunately BRS had lost the constituency as well as power in the State. But its defeat need not be viewed as the end of the road for the party. Jupalli who had lost the election previously could stage a come back as people wished. It would be the same with the BRS as well as Harshavardhan Reddy, he said.

BRS president K Chandrashekhar Rao was deeply hurt with the incident of violence, Rama Rao said, adding that it was per instructions of the party chief that he came to the village to extend support to the family. The party would stand by the family of the retired jawan. Announcing a monetary assistance of Rs.5 lakh to the kin, he said the BRS leadership would stand by every party worker and would not allow any such incidents to recur in the State.

BRS leaders S Niranjan Reddy, V Srinivas Goud, C Lakshma Reddy and others were present.