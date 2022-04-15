KTR’s visit to Khammam deferred to April 18

Khammam: IT, MA&UD Minister KT Rama Rao’ visit to the district, scheduled on April 16, has been deferred to April 18, informed Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar.

In a statement here on Friday, Ajay Kumar informed that the IT Minister’s tour, which was finalised several times in the past, has since been postponed for various reasons. As per the latest schedule Rama Rao would visit the district on next Monday to launch several development works in the city and would address a public meeting at Lakaram Tank Bund in the evening hours of the day.

Inauguration of Bruhat Palle Prakruthi Vanam (SUDA Park) at Raghunadhapalem, double bedroom houses at KCR Towers at Tekulapalli and newly constructed Khammam Municipal Corporation building at Gattaiah Centre were among the events on minister’s schedule before lunch.

Faecal Sludge Treatment Plant at Danavaigudem, newly constructed Vaikuntha Dhamam at Prakash Nagar, cable-stayed suspension bridge at Lakaram Tank Bund, musical fountain and LED lighting would also be inaugurated by Rama Rao post lunch.

Likewise, he would also lay the foundation stone for construction work of Sewerage Treatment Plant (STP) at Srinivasa Nagar and Amphitheatre at Lakaram Tank Bund, informed Ajay Kumar, who already asked public representatives and TRS ranks to make Rama Rao’s tour in the district a success.

