KU Prof B Suresh Lal appointed fellow of International Society for Development and Sustainability

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:00 PM, Sat - 1 July 23

Prof B Suresh Lal of KU, Warangal.

Hanamkonda: Prof B Suresh Lal, head of the Department of Economics at Kakatiya University (KU), Warangal, has been confirmed as a Fellow of the International Society for Development and Sustainability (ISDS) based in Japan.

Prof Lal is a prominent scholar in the field of Development Economics, Health, and the Economics of Tribal Studies. He currently serves as the Principal of University Campus College, Kakatiya University.

Prof Lal’s contributions to academia include 22 books and 130 articles published in prestigious international peer-reviewed journals. He has completed six research projects and guided 15 PhD scholars. He holds fellowships in esteemed institutions such as the Royal Asiatic Society (UK) and the International Academy of Social Sciences (USA). He is also an Eminent Fellow of the SAS Society India

Prof Lal has received awards including the Indira Gandhi National NSS Award, the President’s Lifetime Achievement Award from the United States President and the Amartya Sen Gold Medal.

