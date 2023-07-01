Kakatiya inscription unearthed in Nalgonda’s Tirumalagiri village

The inscription, engraved on a wide granite slab, features intricate carvings depicting the sun, moon, and a Shiva lingam

By Telangana Today Published Date - 01:46 PM, Sat - 1 July 23

Hyderabad: A significant archaeological discovery has taken place at Tirumalagiri village at Nalgonda district, revealing a new Kakatiya inscription that sheds light on the religious and historical significance of the region. Ex.MPP Chevva Brahmananda Reddy and historian Venepalli Panduranga Rao have uncovered an inscription plaque within the temple of Anjaneya.

The inscription, engraved on a wide granite slab, features intricate carvings depicting the sun, moon, and a Shiva lingam. Below these symbols is the Bhudana Shaana, written in the 13th-century Telugu script. However, due to the stone slab sinking partially into the ground, the complete inscription remained hidden. After careful excavation, the full inscription was revealed and subsequently deciphered by Sriramoju Haragopal, convener of the Kotha Telangana Charitra Brundam.

According to the resolved inscription, it is said to be evident that a land grant was made to the renowned deity Somanathadev of Peruru. The inscription reads, “‘Swastishri Peruri So Manatha Devara Na..pali(a)vuruna..ni Dattina Kha (Gum)Dratula Kha …………….5 The….’ 2’Khas.”

Haragopal states that the term “Kha” in this context refers to “Khanduka,” denoting land suitable for paddy cultivation. Notably, the land grant consists of two separate plots dedicated to the cultivation of grain.