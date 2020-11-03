KU research scholar gets PhD

By | Published: 8:53 pm

Warangal Urban: T Prem Sunder, a research scholar at the Department of Public Administration and Human Resource Management, Kakatiya University (KU), Warangal, was awarded PhD degree by the varsity.

Prem Sunder submitted his thesis titled “Quality of work life among the bank employees- A comparative study of public and private sector banks”. He did his research under the supervision of Dr P Srinivasa Rao who is now the Head of the Department.

Prem Sunder is a resident of Peddammagadda locality in Hanamkonda. Teaching, non-teaching staff and research scholars have congratulated Sunder for getting the PhD degree.

