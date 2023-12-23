Saturday, Dec 23, 2023
SCR to run 20 special trains from Hyderabad to Tirupati, Kakinada

These special trains consist of AC II tier, AC III tier, Sleeper and General Second Class coaches

By Telangana Today
Published Date - 08:07 PM, Sat - 23 December 23
Representational Image

Hyderabad: To clear passenger rush, the South Central Railway (SCR) will run 20 special trains between Hyderabad-Tirupati and Hyderabad- Kakinada Town.

Accordingly, Hyderabad-Tirupati (07489) service running on December 29, Tirupati –Hyderabad (07490) running on December 30, Hyderabad – Tirupati (07449) running on December 27, Tirupati – Hyderabad (07450) running on December 28, Hyderabad – Kakinada Town (07451) running on December 29 and Kakinada Town – Hyderabad (07452) running on December 30.

These trains consist of AC II tier, AC III tier, Sleeper and General Second Class coaches.

