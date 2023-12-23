SCR to run 20 special trains from Hyderabad to Tirupati, Kakinada

These special trains consist of AC II tier, AC III tier, Sleeper and General Second Class coaches
Hyderabad: To clear passenger rush, the South Central Railway (SCR) will run 20 special trains between Hyderabad-Tirupati and Hyderabad- Kakinada Town.
Accordingly, Hyderabad-Tirupati (07489) service running on December 29, Tirupati –Hyderabad (07490) running on December 30, Hyderabad – Tirupati (07449) running on December 27, Tirupati – Hyderabad (07450) running on December 28, Hyderabad – Kakinada Town (07451) running on December 29 and Kakinada Town – Hyderabad (07452) running on December 30.
These trains consist of AC II tier, AC III tier, Sleeper and General Second Class coaches.