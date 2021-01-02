KUDA under fire for ‘poor performance’

Several ambitious projects including those proposed under Smart City Mission put on back burner

Warangal Urban: The Kakatiya Urban Development Authority (KUDA) has come under flak for its alleged ‘poor performance’ under its jurisdiction. With many of the ambitious projects announced by KUDA yet to take off, people are expressing anguish over its functioning.

Among other initiatives, a ropeway project was proposed to connect the Bhadrakali Temple and Padmakshi Temple in phase one and Padmakshi Temple and Regional Science Center (RSC) in the second phase at an estimated cost of Rs 35 crore in 2011, but nothing has come of it. There is still no clarity on whether it is a feasible project or not or who will execute the project as it was also proposed under the Smart City Mission being executed by the Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) formed by the government.

KUDA chairman Marri Yadava Reddy had, in 2016, announced that the Authority would take up a luxury hotel and a modern convention centre under public-private partnership (PPP) mode in an area of 12 acres adjacent to a hillock on Hunter Road in the city, but it was put on the back burner for reasons best known to KUDA authorities.

While KUDA began works to develop four junctions including Hanamkonda Chowrasta, Hanamkonda New Bus Station, Madikonda and Naidu Petrol Pump, only Hanamkonda bus station junction and Kazipet Fathima Junction have been developed. The other junctions are yet to be taken up for development.

On the other hand, the works taken up at Warangal Fort by KUDA under National Heritage City Development and Augmentation Yojana (HRIDAY) are moving at snail’s pace. The commercial complex constructed on a Ground plus three floors mode with 60,000 sft plinth area near Hanamkonda bus station by KUDA is yet to be leased out. The building was constructed three years ago.

Speaking to Telangana Today, Founder president of Society for Public Welfare and Initiative (SPWI) Dr Devath Suresh alleged that KUDA had become a commercial agency rather than a public welfare organisation.

Founder of Sulakshya Seva Samithi Santosh Manduva alleged that the very purpose of setting up the authority has been defeated because of the poor performance and lackadaisical approach of officials. “People are waiting for the approval of the Master Plan prepared by KUDA for several years now, but it has not happened,” he said.

Duddula Srinivas, a medical shop owner in Rama Nagar in Hanamkonda said: “Though KUDA exists, we are not aware of its activities and except for Bhadrakali Bund project and some other works under HRIDAY taken up by KUDA, it has not taken up any major project for the development of the city.”

Responding to the allegations, KUDA chairman Marri Yadava Reddy told this news paper that the State government was yet to finalise the executive agency for the ropeway project (Bhadrakali temple to Padmakshi temple to Regional Science Centre). “Coming to the proposal of constructing a luxury hotel and convention centre, we are still weighing the pros and cons of the project. We could not take up some of the projects due to staff crunch at KUDA, and this has been conveyed to the government. It is yet to fill the posts,” he added.

KUDA Vice-Chairperson and GWMC commissioner Pamela Satpathy said the ropeway project is covered under the Smart City Mission (SCM). The SCM projects can be taken up only after the Board approval, keeping in view the financial capacity. Already, Rs 440 crore worth of priority projects are being executed under SCM, and they mostly pertain to solid waste management, road infra, central lighting and other critical infrastructure,”

“The luxury hotel and convention centre was proposed on PPP mode and the RFP was floated, but entrepreneurs expressed unwillingness to participate. Situation will be reassessed and decision will be taken accordingly,” she said, adding that development of six junctions had been completed and five junctions are in progress.

“Cottage construction near Fort Warangal will be taken up only after Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) gives permission,” she added.

