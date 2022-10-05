Kumaraswamy, Thirumavalavan join CM KCR for breakfast

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 11:27 AM, Wed - 5 October 22

Hyderabad: Ahead of the crucial general body meeting of the Telangana Rashtra Samithi here on Wednesday, party president and Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao had special guests over for breakfast at Pragathi Bhavan.

Former Karnataka Chief Minister and Janata Dal (S) leader HD Kumaraswamy, who had air-dashed to Hyderabad on Tuesday itself for the meeting on Wednesday, along with his supporters were the first to reach Pragathi Bhavan, where they were received by CM KCR, TRS working president KT Rama Rao and Finance Minister T Harish Rao.

Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi founder Tholkappiyan Thirumavalavan along with his supporters from Tamil Nadu too reached the CM’s official residence, after which they sat for breakfast with Chandrashekhar Rao and other TRS leaders.

The general body meeting, in which several other national leaders and farmers’ union leaders are participating, is being held at Telangana Bhavan, where the entire top brass and public representatives of the ruling party have been asked to reach by 11 am.