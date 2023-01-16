Kushagra Mohan emerges champion at All India Open Fide Rating Chess Tournament

Mohan and M Chakravarthi Reddy (IM) were tied with eight points from nine rounds for the top honours

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:55 PM, Mon - 16 January 23

Winners and runners-up with their trophies

Hyderabad: Telangana’s Kushagra Mohan (IM) emerged champion at the inaugural edition of the Bishan Singh Ji Memorial All India Open Fide Rating Chess Tournament held at the Kotla Vijaya Bhaskar Reddy Indoor Stadium, Yousufguda, Hyderabad.

Mohan and M Chakravarthi Reddy (IM) were tied with eight points from nine rounds for the top honours.

Also Read Top seed Mohan in joint lead at All India Open Fide Rated chess tournament

However, with the better tie-break score, Kushagra Mohan clinched the title. He remained undefeated in the tournament with seven wins and two draws. IM Gusain Himal of Western Railways settled for the third place.

Results: Final round: IM Krishna Teja N (7.5) drew with IM Kushagra Mohan(8), IM Gusain Himal (8) bt Sri Sai Baswanth P (7), Apoorv Kamble(7.5) drew with GM Laxman R.R.(7.5), IM Chakravarthi Reddy M (8) bt FM Ramakrishna J.(6.5), Bharat Kumar Reddy Poluri (7.5) bt Mummana Venkata Ruthvik (6.5), Lad Mandar Pradip (7.5) bt Bhosale Shriraj (6.5), Nikhil M (7.5) bt Velpula Sarayu F (6.5), Suhaas A (6.5) lost to IM Deshmukh Anup (7), Swarna Nihal (6) lost to Varun V (7), CM Daakshin Arun (6.5) DREW WITH Sushanth Kamabathula (6.5); Prize Winners: 1 IM Kushagra Mohan (8); 2 Chakravarthi Reddy M (8); 3 Gusain Himal (8); Category Prizes Winners: Below 1600 Rating category: 1 Shanmukha Pulli (7); 2 Shankhadeep Maity (7); 3 Suhaas A (6.5); Below 1400 Rating category: 1 Surada Yashaswi Satya Gangadhar (6.5); 2 Garimella Srivallabhaditya (6); 3 Shashank K (6); Below 1200 Rating category: 1 Abhay Chetty (5.5); 2 Nandyala Sri Rithik Reddy (5); 3 Venkata Naga Karthik Malladi (5).