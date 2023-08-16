Kushi Musical Event: Highlights | Vijay Deverakonda And Samantha | Hesham Abdul Wahab And Sid Sriram

The film's musical album is already a huge hit, and even the trailer looks impressive.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 07:10 PM, Wed - 16 August 23

Hyderabad: Kushi, starring Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha under the direction of Shiva Nirvana and produced by Mythri Movie Makers, is going to be released on September 1, 2023.

The film’s musical album is already a huge hit, and even the trailer looks impressive. The makers of Kushi conducted a musical concert yesterday to celebrate the film’s album with the public. Here are the highlights of the Kushi musical concert.